WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

First Drug Proves Able To Improve Survival From COVID-19

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
Researchers estimated that dexamethasone would prevent one death for every eight patients treated while on breathing machines and one for every 25 patients on extra oxygen alone.
iStock
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. 

The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone. Results released Tuesday show it reduced deaths by up to one-third in severely ill hospitalized patients. 

The study, led by the University of Oxford, involved thousands of patients randomly assigned to get the drug or just usual care.

The drug reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen. It did not appear to help less ill patients.

