Doctors Demand Governor Mandate Masks

Even as Florida is reopening, the state is seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases. A a group of doctors has asked Governor DeSantis to make the wearing of protective face masks mandatory in certain settings.

There is much that isn't known about the coronavirus. But Dr. Howard Kessler, president of the Physicians for Social Responsibility, said one fact is undisputed.

"Face masks help slow the spread of the virus. They help lessen the chance of the wearing getting the virus and they help lessen the chance of the wearing, if infected, of spreading the virus," he asserted.

But it seems fewer Floridians are wearing masks voluntarily. So Public Health Professor Dr. Donald Axelrad wanted sterner measures.

"I'm respectfully requesting Governor Ron DeSantis to issue an executive order mandating that all persons in Florida wear face masks in enclosed spaces or crowds as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Please! It's a matter of life and death, not choice."

The doctors made the plea Tuesday in front of the Governor's Mansion. An earlier letter to the governor requesting the order has gone unanswered.

