WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Expands Reading Programs After Coronavirus Shutdown

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Governor's Press Office
Gov. Ron DeSantis says the reading program will include monthlong summer programs for kindergarten to fifth grade students who have been identified as being poor readers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to improve the reading skills of the state's youngest students who have fallen further behind because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

DeSantis on Thursday announced a $64 million plan that will include month-long summer programs for kindergarten to fifth-grade students who have been identified as poor readers. 

Money will also be provided to districts to buy supplemental teaching materials for kindergarten to third grade classes and to train 2,000 reading coaches statewide. 

The goal is to have 90% of students be proficient readers by 2024. The announcement comes as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases neared 70,000 and deaths reached 2,850.

