WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

‘More Ready Than Ever Before’: FEMA Says COVID-19 Prepared It For Hurricane Season

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Samantha J. Gross
Published June 9, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor talks with the media about hurricane season and the coronavirus outbreak at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center in Doral on June 8, 2020.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor talks with the media about hurricane season and the coronavirus outbreak at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center in Doral on June 8, 2020.

After months of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has never been more ready for hurricane season.

“Ninety days of COVID-19 response makes us more ready than ever before,” FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said Monday at a press conference at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center in Doral.

Weather experts are predicting another above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, which started June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Samantha J. Gross
