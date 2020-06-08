© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

UNF Unveils Draft Plan To Reopen Campus, Gather Feedback

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published June 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT

The University of North Florida is planning several town hall meetings and a web portal to take suggestions on how to reopen to students this fall.

UNF released a draft of its reopening plan Monday.

The post-coronavirus-shutdown guidelines call for a mix of remote and in-person classes, reduced class sizes, and new occupancy limits in buildings, classrooms and residence halls.

Related:  Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

Face masks will also be required in common indoor areas and where social distancing isn’t possible outdoors.

Further Reading:  UNF Draft Plan To Return To Campus

Plus, the school is developing a smart-phone COVID-19 daily-screening app that everyone, including visitors, will be required to use before coming on campus.

UNF trustees said the reopening plan is a work in progress.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9.

