UNF Unveils Draft Plan To Reopen Campus, Gather Feedback

The University of North Florida is planning several town hall meetings and a web portal to take suggestions on how to reopen to students this fall.

UNF released a draft of its reopening plan Monday.

The post-coronavirus-shutdown guidelines call for a mix of remote and in-person classes, reduced class sizes, and new occupancy limits in buildings, classrooms and residence halls.

Related: Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

Face masks will also be required in common indoor areas and where social distancing isn’t possible outdoors.

Further Reading: UNF Draft Plan To Return To Campus

Plus, the school is developing a smart-phone COVID-19 daily-screening app that everyone, including visitors, will be required to use before coming on campus.

UNF trustees said the reopening plan is a work in progress.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .