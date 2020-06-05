© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Alabama I-10 Checkpoint Deactivated

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published June 5, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
An officer waves on traffic during a vehicle checkpoint.
An officer waves on traffic during a vehicle checkpoint.

People traveling into Florida using I-10 will no longer need to worry about checkpoints at the Florida Alabama state line.

Since late March, law enforcement officers have been using checkpoints to stop drivers coming into Florida from Alabama. The goal was to stop the spread of the coronavirus by limiting tourists coming from COVID-19 hotspots like New Orleans. The Florida Department of Transportation announced the deactivation of the checkpoint on I-10 as part of Florida’s Phase 2 of reopening.

While the checkpoint was open more than 28,000 traveler forms had been collected. Each arriving traveler was required to complete a traveler form with contact information and details about where they would be staying. People flagged for coming from hotspots were required to quarantine for 14 days or face a second-degree misdemeanor.

The i-95 checkpoint at the Florida Georgia state line remains active.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19florida-alabama checkpoint
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
Related Content