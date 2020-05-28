Hillsborough To Open Three More COVID-19 Testing Sites

Hillsborough County officials have announced the opening of three more public testing sites for Covid-19.

Gene Early, with the county's department of healthcare services, said they have been working with Suncoast Community Health Centers to partner with the state Department of Health to provide testing in Brandon.

"We believe this solution will provide additional outreach in the Brandon area, to the Hispanic population and others, that might otherwise not be tested," Early told members of the Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group.

He added that the county will also open two other mobile testing sites in Wimauma and Sun City. They are expected to be open one to two days a week.

The county already operates free public testing sites at Raymond James Stadium and community resource centers in South Shore, east Tampa and Plant City.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Members of the group had requested more testing sites be set up where residents might be at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Since mid-March, samples for more than 20,600 tests have been collected at the four public sites and through a mobile testing program.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7