Rubio Warns Of Foreign Actors Amplifying Coronavirus Conspiracies

The new Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee is warning that foreign actors will seek to amplify American conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and find new ways to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that one possibility could be an effort to convince people that a new vaccine against the virus, once created, would be more harmful than helpful.

Four years after Russian efforts to sow division in the U.S., Rubio warned: "I’m not sure that we’re any less vulnerable than we once were."

