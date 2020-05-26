Tampa Bay Area Records Two COVID-19 Deaths After Two Days With None

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 52,255 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 509 cases since Monday.

There were 67 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region during that time.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The department reported seven deaths in the state since Monday due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the state's total deaths to 2,259.

Two of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area: a 70-year-old person in Pasco County and a 90-year-old woman in Polk County.

Data from Tuesday's report shows it was the first day the Tampa Bay region saw any deaths after two straight days with none.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26:

Hillsborough: 1,969 (1,911 local, 58 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,196 (1,147 local, 49 non-resident)

Manatee: 990 (983 local, 7 non-resident)

Polk: 891 (880 local, 11 non-resident)

Sarasota: 594 (577 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 369 (359 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 112 (108 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15

May 24: 740 / 4

May 23: 676 / 4

May 22: 776 / 46

May 21: 1,204 / 48

May 20: 527 / 44

May 19: 502 / 55

May 18: 854 / 24

May 17: 777 / 9

May 16: 673 / 48

May 15: 928 / 42

May 14: 808 / 48

May 13: 479 / 48



