No Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Tampa Bay Area For Second Straight Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published May 25, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
Monday marked the second straight day there were no deaths reported from COVID-19 complications in the Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 51,746 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 879 cases since Sunday. There were 110 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.

The total includes 50,414 Florida residents and 1,332 non-residents.

The health department also reported 15 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday,  bringing the state's total to 2,252.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 25: 

  • Hillsborough: 1,939 (1,881 local, 58 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 1,187 (1,138 local, 49 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 988 (981 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Polk: 878 (867 local, 11 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 590 (573 local, 17 non-resident)
  • Pasco: 360 (350 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Hernando: 112 (108 local, 4 non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 25: 879/15
  • May 24: 740/4
  • May 23: 676/43
  • May 22: 776/46
  • May 21: 1,204/48
  • May 20: 527/44
  • May 19: 502/55
  • May 18: 854/24
  • May 17: 777/9
  • May 16: 673/48
  • May 15: 928/42
  • May 14: 808/48
  • May 13: 479/48
  • May 12: 941/44


