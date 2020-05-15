© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Weather Worries Shut Down Coronavirus Testing Sites

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
The Associated Press
Published May 15, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT
a close up of hands handling a field testing kit for the virus. the hands open a plastic wrapper with a tube inside.
Manatee County Government
A hralth care professional unwraps a coronavirus testing kit in Manatee County.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Thursday that 10 drive-through coronavirus testing sites and four walk-up testing sites will be closed beginning Friday because of a weather system heading toward the state’s East Coast. 

The testing sites that will be closed are in Brevard, Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Volusia counties.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a trough of low pressure moving through the Florida Straits could organize over the northwestern Bahamas and become the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

It could bring winds up to 40 mph, lightning and thunderstorms with heavy rain, according to the Division of Emergency Management.  If it develops, it would be named Arthur.

The testing sites will reopen Monday. 

Tags

Health News Floridacoronavirus testingCoronavirusCOVID-19
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content