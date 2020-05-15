News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Order On Evictions, Foreclosures Extended To June 2
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is extending until June 2 an executive order aimed at preventing foreclosures and evictions as people struggle financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference in Miami-Dade County, a day after signaling that he planned to approve an extension.
The executive order, which takes legal steps to try to prevent foreclosures and evictions, was issued April 2 and had been set to expire Sunday.
Thursday’s announcement came hours after a U.S. Department of Labor report said nearly 222,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Florida.