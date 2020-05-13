News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Miami-Dade, Broward Counties Preparing To Reopen Monday
Florida's two largest and hardest-hit counties are making plans to reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties are hoping to begin reopening Monday, joining the rest of the counties that began last week.
The current Miami-Dade and Broward plan would mirror the rest of the state. Restaurants and retailers would have to keep crowds to 25% of capacity.
Schools and youth activities, theaters and sports venues would remain closed. Nursing home and hospital visitations would still be prohibited.
Florida has had nearly 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,779 confirmed deaths from the disease since the first cases were reported in early March.