Latest On Coronavirus: Disney Reopens In China, Beach Closes After Crowds Gather

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, according to the Florida Department of Health:

39,888 – Florida Residents | 1,094 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,735– Deaths

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens

Visitors wearing face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The park will limit numbers of daily visitors and keep some attractions closed in line with social distancing guidelines. The reopening comes as companies and the ruling Communist Party try and revive the world’s second-largest economy following a shutdown that plunged it into its worst slump since at least the 1960s.

-- Associated Press

Naples Closes Beaches After Crowds Gather

Officials in Naples closed its beaches because visitors were not practicing social distancing and could have contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus. Naples closed its beaches Sunday, one week after they reopened. Officials in the southwest Florida city said that the crowds on Saturday were packed too tightly together, so they decided to close beaches until a city council meeting can be held Monday to discuss solutions. Councilman Gary Price went to the beach Saturday after learning about the crowds and took photos of people not obeying rules that require groups to remain apart. The state says 40,000 cases have been confirmed and 1,721 people have died.

-- Associated Press

