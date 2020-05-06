© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

St. Petersburg Diocese To Resume Public Catholic Masses Next Week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 6, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT
Catholic Masses will resume on Mondays through Saturdays starting May 11. Churches must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Some Catholics across Tampa Bay will soon be able to attend public Masses again. Just not on Sundays.

Bishop Gregory Parkes, with the Diocese of St. Petersburg, issued a statement saying the churches can slowly begin the process of returning to public worship.

CORONAVIRUS:  Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

"My prayer is that whether you join us in person for Mass or stay at home for health reasons, we will all be joyfully united and present to the Lord in prayer, worship and service," Parkes said in a statement

Churches can gather from Monday through Saturday starting May 11. They must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and only allow for 25 percent capacity.

Parkes urged the elderly and those ill or at risk to stay home.

Parishioners are encouraged to wear face coverings, and physical contact will be prohibited. Hymnals and collection baskets will not be used.

"If everyone does their part, we can be joyfully present, even as we adjust to these changes," Parkes said. "For this moment in history, this is what we are called to do, as we honor each life given to us by God and show charity for the well-being of our neighbors."

For now, Sunday Mass will not be held until further notice. But Parkes is hopeful they can return by Pentecost at the end of the month.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
