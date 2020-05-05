Sarasota's Lido Beach Remains Closed, City-Owned Boat Ramps Reopen

Sarasota's Lido Beach will remain closed for now but city owned boat ramps at Centennial Park and Ken Thompson Park have been reopened to the public.

In a split decision, the City Commission voted Monday to restrict beach access through at least mid-May.

Several commissioners said they wanted to continue to monitor daily local COVID-19 testing data before reopening the beach.

Now that testing is ramping up, the city would be able to revisit the issue at the May 18 commission meeting, said Commissioner Shelli Freeland-Eddie.

"I think it gives us the ability to look at specific local data,” she said. “It gives us essentially a 14-day period to look at what's going on in our community and then we'll make a quick decision."

Commissioners Liz Alpert and Hagen Brody voted in favor of reopening Lido Beach effective immediately.

“I trust our community to be safe and to use the beach responsibly,” Brody said.

Sarasota County Commissioners voted to open beaches without restrictions beginning Monday, however Lido Beach is within the purview of the City of Sarasota.

The commission also approved reopening the tennis courts at city parks and facilities beginning next week. Use will be limited to singles play only.

Other City recreational facilities and amenities, including playgrounds and basketball courts, also remain closed at this time.

