Florida Adds 615 New Cases Sunday, 15 More People Die From COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden
Published May 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT

Florida reported more than 600 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bring the weekend total of new cases to 1,350. 

The Florida Department of Health daily report showed that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 36,078 on Sunday. It included an increase of 81 cases in the seven-county Tampa Bay region. On Saturday, the region added 146 new cases.

Many counties across the state are reporting new cases, as testing becomes more widely available.

As of Sunday, 1,379 people in Florida have died from the coronavirus, an increase of 15 over the previous day. It included three local deaths, all in Hillsborough County.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Sunday, May 3: 

  • Hillsborough: 1,281 (1,231 local, 50 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 766 (725 local, 41 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 619 (615 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 523 (516 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 377 (360 local, 17 non-resident)
  • Pasco: 278 (270 local, 8 non-resident)
  • Hernando: 94 (88 local, x non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

  • May 3: 615/15
  • May 2: 735 / 50
  • May 1: 1,038 / 46
  • April 30: 497 / 50
  • April 29: 347 / 47
  • April 28: 708 / 83
  • April 27: 610 / 14
  • April 26: 689 / 19
  • April 25: 306 / 43
  • April 24: 885 / 60
  • April 23: 1072 / 60
  • April 22: 707 / 60
  • April 21: 811 / 44
  • April 20: 744 / 49


Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
