NAMI Tallahassee Moves Mental Health Support Groups Online

The ZOOM platform isn't only for business meetings and class work. It's also being used to keep mental health support groups together. When the coronavirus put an end to in-person gatherings,

Credit NAMITallahassee

NAMI-Tallahassee President Kelli Mercer said her organization had to come up with alternatives.

"We mobilized pretty quickly to see what we could do in our local area to move the support groups online so folks would still have an outlet; they'd still have a way to talk with other folks who are experiencing something that they might be experiencing as well and get that support."

But would it work? Mercer said that question has now been answered.

"And we've done our first couple of groups and we're getting a lot of good feedback about how successful they are and how folks really appreciate having that added support, even under these circumstances."

More information about the local groups and how to access them online is at: nami-support-groups-dot-org.

