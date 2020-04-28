News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Adults With Alzheimer's And Dementia To Receive More Than 300 Robot Therapy Pets
More than 370 robot therapy pets are being delivered to adults with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia to combat social isolation during COVID-19.
"We know social isolation disproportionately affects older adults," says Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom, "and COVID-19 has required people with dimentia and their caregivers to remain alone for extended periods of time."
His agency is now teaming up with Ageless Innovation to deliver 375 robot pets to these people. In a statement, the department says this alternative therapy can reduce stress on caretakers and enrich the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.
