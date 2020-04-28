Adults With Alzheimer's And Dementia To Receive More Than 300 Robot Therapy Pets

Credit Florida Department of Elder Affairs The Florida Department of Elder Affairs is partnering with Ageless Innovation to give 375 therapeutic robotic pets to adults living with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia.

"We know social isolation disproportionately affects older adults," says Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom, "and COVID-19 has required people with dimentia and their caregivers to remain alone for extended periods of time."

His agency is now teaming up with Ageless Innovation to deliver 375 robot pets to these people. In a statement, the department says this alternative therapy can reduce stress on caretakers and enrich the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

