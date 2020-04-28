© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Adults With Alzheimer's And Dementia To Receive More Than 300 Robot Therapy Pets

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published April 28, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs is partnering with Ageless Innovation to give 375 therapeutic robotic pets to adults living with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia.
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs is partnering with Ageless Innovation to give 375 therapeutic robotic pets to adults living with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia.
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs is partnering with Ageless Innovation to give 375 therapeutic robotic pets to adults living with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia.
Credit Florida Department of Elder Affairs
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs is partnering with Ageless Innovation to give 375 therapeutic robotic pets to adults living with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia.

More than 370 robot therapy pets are being delivered to adults with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia to combat social isolation during COVID-19. 

"We know social isolation disproportionately affects older adults," says Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom, "and COVID-19 has required people with dimentia and their caregivers to remain alone for extended periods of time."

His agency is now teaming up with Ageless Innovation to deliver 375 robot pets to these people. In a statement, the department says this alternative therapy can reduce stress on caretakers and enrich the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Alzheimer'srobot therapy pets
Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.  
See stories by Robbie Gaffney
Related Content