WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State's Coronavirus Task Force Seeks Public Input For Its Final Report To DeSantis

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT

The task force that will give a final report to Gov. Ron DeSantis with its recommendations for reopening Florida’s economy is soliciting public comment online.4

CORONAVIRUS:  Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

The Re-Open Florida Task Force has launched a public comment submission portal. It is open to all Floridians, and in a news release, the task force said feedback will be a “critical component” for its final report.

It also is soliciting comments on the impact of reopening the economy on areas including small business, healthcare, education, sporting event and tourism.

Click here to access the submission portal.

Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
