WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Businesses Want Protection From Coronavirus Related Lawsuits

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published April 22, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
A man in a medical mask buys food at a grocery store.
Credit Egor Vidinev / Adobe Stock
Businesses wants legislators to limit coronavirus related lawsuits unless there is intentional misconduct.  AJ de Moya is the Vice President of The de Moya Group, Incorporated, a highway and bridge construction company. He’s part of the Governors Reopening Task Force. He says one legislator is already looking into the issue.

“Sen. [Jeff] Brandes tweeted out remarks that he’s going to draft legislation that would shield Florida from job killing frivolous lawsuits, and that is important right now," de Moya said. "I got some friends of mine that run DOW 30 companies in Florida and they are concerned that opening their office space will put them at traumatic risk.”

De Moya is worried businesses could see lawsuits build up if an asymptomatic person were to spread the virus in their business.

Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
