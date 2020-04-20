Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 27,000; Deaths Over 800

Over 27,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the 6 p.m. Monday report from the Department of Health.

There are now 27,058 cases; an increase of 744 since Sunday evening.

In the Tampa Bay area, Manatee County had the largest daily increase of positive tests, with 16.

For the third straight day, there have been no new cases in Hernando County.

823 people have died from the coronavirus statewide; an increase of 49 since Sunday evening.

Sarasota County reported five new deaths since Sunday evening, including two men, ages 83 and 90, with no history of travel or contact with another person known to have COVID-19. Two other men, ages 82 and 85, each had contact with another person who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 99-year-old Sarasota County woman who had not traveled recently also died. Whether she had been in contact with another infected person is not known.

Manatee County reported two deaths Monday evening - a 90-year-old man who'd been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, and an 80-year-old man with no travel history or contact with another person known to be infected.

Two deaths were also reported in Polk County - an 85-year-old man who had been in contact with someone else confirmed to have COVID-19, and an 87-year-old man with no travel history and whose contact with another infected person is not known.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020:

Hillsborough: 973 (931 local, 42 non-resident)

Pinellas: 607 (566 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 433 (431 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 335 (329 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 291 (276 local, 15 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco:209 (202 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 84 (80 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)



