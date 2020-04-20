Coronavirus Live Updates: 'No Confidence' In Broward Sheriff, Florida Cases Pass 26,000

This post will be updated today, Monday, April 20, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES 'No Confidence' In Broward Sheriff Tony, Union Says

Updated Monday at 5:27 p.m.A deputies’ union decided with a vote Monday that it has no confidence in Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony amid a dispute over protective gear.

The deputies’ union called for having such a vote a week ago, in part because of the quarreling between the union and Tony over whether deputies have enough equipment to protect them from the new coronavirus. The dispute heated up when the sheriff on April 10 suspended union president Jeff Bell.

The union’s vote results were announced Monday afternoon: About two-thirds of the union voted. There were 693 who voted against Tony and 93 who voted in favor of him. There also was a separate vote consisting of lieutenants, and that group also was in favor of a no-confidence vote against the sheriff.

Read more from our news partners the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Florida Coronavirus Cases Move Past 26,600 As The Statewide Death Toll Nears 800

Updated Monday at 2:33 p.m.

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday morning confirmed 346 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of known cases to 26,660 as the statewide death toll nears 800. The state announced 15 new deaths, bringing the toll up to 789.

Thirteen of the new deaths were in South Florida.

Eight people died in Miami-Dade, raising the county’s death toll to 215, the highest in the state. Five people died in Broward, raising the county’s death count to 120.

Read more from our news partners the Miami Herald.

Workers Call For Government To 'Reopen Florida' In Caravan Protest

Updated Monday at 7:30 a.m.

A caravan of more 100 South Floridians called for an end to shutdowns and a re-opening of Florida during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Smaller caravans converged in Hollywood, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and elsewhere and drove to downtown Delray Beach, where the cars drove up and down Atlantic Avenue honking their horns, talking over megaphones and sounding sirens.

The goal of the mobile protest was to demand local, state and federal officials open beaches and parks, open businesses and allow people to return to work.

“We are gathering to urge Governor DeSantis and our mayors and our county executives to re-open Florida,” said Yishai Cohen, who organized the event with his wife Rachael.

Read more from our news partners the South Florida Sun Sentinel .

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .