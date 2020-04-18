Florida Receives $4.1 Billion In Federal Coronavirus Relief Under CARES Act

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is getting more than $4.1 billion in federal relief through the CARES Act.

DeSantis said the money is meant to help the state respond to and recover from the coronavirus.

“The $4.1 billion in federal funds received through the CARES Act will help ensure Florida secures critical resources as we continue this fight,” said Governor DeSantis. “We thank President Trump for this much-needed support and look forward to our continued work to defeat COVID-19 and emerge stronger than before.”

The $4.1 billion is 50% of Florida’s total allocation under the CARES Act.

An additional disbursement from the CARES Act is expected later this month.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .