News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Receives $4.1 Billion In Federal Coronavirus Relief Under CARES Act
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is getting more than $4.1 billion in federal relief through the CARES Act.
DeSantis said the money is meant to help the state respond to and recover from the coronavirus.
“The $4.1 billion in federal funds received through the CARES Act will help ensure Florida secures critical resources as we continue this fight,” said Governor DeSantis. “We thank President Trump for this much-needed support and look forward to our continued work to defeat COVID-19 and emerge stronger than before.”
The $4.1 billion is 50% of Florida’s total allocation under the CARES Act.
An additional disbursement from the CARES Act is expected later this month.
