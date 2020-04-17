© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Survey Looks At COVID-19's Impact On Tampa Bay Communities

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published April 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
Downtown Tampa

A new survey finds nearly one in four people in the Tampa Bay region have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The poll from the Tampa Bay Partnership is part of an ongoing project.

Nearly two-thirds of those laid off say they aren't sure if they will find a job with comparable pay when the pandemic ends.The Tampa Bay Partnership surveyed 384 people for its first survey. CEO Rick Homans says a new poll will be released every two weeks.

"There's a large segment of our community that's in a crisis mode right now. And it's important to know that so we can support the agencies and the social service agencies that are on the frontlines trying to help these people," Homans said. The next edition of the survey will be released March 24. 

The partnership is also looking at COVID-19's impact on the region's healthcare system. While the rate of infections is flat compared to other major cities in Florida, residents of Sarasota and Manatee counties are more likely to contract the virus.

