Survey Looks At COVID-19's Impact On Tampa Bay Communities

A new survey finds nearly one in four people in the Tampa Bay region have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The poll from the Tampa Bay Partnership is part of an ongoing project.

Nearly two-thirds of those laid off say they aren't sure if they will find a job with comparable pay when the pandemic ends.The Tampa Bay Partnership surveyed 384 people for its first survey. CEO Rick Homans says a new poll will be released every two weeks.

"There's a large segment of our community that's in a crisis mode right now. And it's important to know that so we can support the agencies and the social service agencies that are on the frontlines trying to help these people," Homans said. The next edition of the survey will be released March 24.

The partnership is also looking at COVID-19's impact on the region's healthcare system. While the rate of infections is flat compared to other major cities in Florida, residents of Sarasota and Manatee counties are more likely to contract the virus.

