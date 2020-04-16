Lawsuits And Fuzzy COVID-19 Math: Miami Herald Finds It Tough Getting Straight Answers From Florida

Are Floridians getting the full picture of how fast the coronavirus is spreading? And why can't the anguished families of senior citizens living in group homes find out which facilities are affected?

In just the last week, two reports from the Miami Herald point to problems in the way the state is getting critical information out to the public.

One story suggests that Florida’s COVID-19 testing backlog is worse than state officials are letting on.The other involves allegations that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel pressured a law firm representing the Miami Herald to drop a public records lawsuit. Spoiler alert: the Herald is still pursuing the lawsuit.

