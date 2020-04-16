© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Lawsuits And Fuzzy COVID-19 Math: Miami Herald Finds It Tough Getting Straight Answers From Florida

Published April 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
Published April 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
DeSantis declares executive order, confusing how local governments manage 'stay at home' orders
Are Floridians getting the full picture of how fast the coronavirus is spreading? And why can't the anguished families of senior citizens living in group homes find out which facilities are affected?

In just the last week, two reports from the Miami Herald point to problems in the way the state is getting critical information out to the public.

One story suggests that Florida’s COVID-19 testing backlog is worse than state officials are letting on.The other involves allegations that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel pressured a law firm representing the Miami Herald to drop a public records lawsuit. Spoiler alert: the Herald is still pursuing the lawsuit.

 

Christine DiMattei
