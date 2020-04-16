Jacksonville Nonprofit Using Local Restaurants To Help Feed Medical Staff, First Responders

A Jacksonville nonprofit has figured out a way to feed frontline medical personnel and first responders while supporting local restaurants struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization, , already provides resources to the homeless and under-served in Northeast Florida.

The initiative is called Feed the Frontline. Organizer Jade Stanley said people who want to help can make a donation on her group’s website. “And then we will take those donations and order from restaurants, pay the restaurants their cost and then have the food either delivered, or assist with delivery to send them to the hospitals that have health care workers working with COVID patients and ERs.”

Stanley said the group is not just feeding the doctors and nurses on a shift but cleaning staff and other ancillary personnel as well.

Feed the Front Line made its first delivery on Friday, April 10, taking lunch to 40 emergency room staffers at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic.

