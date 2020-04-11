© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus: Mayo Clinic to Begin Furloughs, Pay Cuts

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Clayton Freeman
Published April 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
Furloughs and salary reductions at Jacksonville's Mayo Clinic are scheduled to take effect on April 28th.
Mayo Clinic confirmed Friday night that it is beginning furloughs and pay cuts for some staff members beginning at the end of the month, the result of economic disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs and salary reductions are scheduled to take effect on April 28. The duration of time, the percentage of the salary decreases and the number of employees affected are not specified.

Credit Mayo Clinic
In a statement, a Mayo Clinic spokesman said expenses are being cut at all Mayo locations, part of what were described as “necessary” measures to ensure the organization’s stability.Read the rest of the story from our news partner the Florida Times-Union here.

Read the latest on coronavirus in Northeast Florida from WJCT News, including answers to listener questions, on our  coronavirus page.

Clayton Freeman
