Coronavirus: Mayo Clinic to Begin Furloughs, Pay Cuts

Mayo Clinic confirmed Friday night that it is beginning furloughs and pay cuts for some staff members beginning at the end of the month, the result of economic disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs and salary reductions are scheduled to take effect on April 28. The duration of time, the percentage of the salary decreases and the number of employees affected are not specified.

Credit Mayo Clinic Furloughs and salary reductions at Jacksonville's Mayo Clinic are scheduled to take effect on April 28th.

In a statement, a Mayo Clinic spokesman said expenses are being cut at all Mayo locations, part of what were described as “necessary” measures to ensure the organization’s stability.Read the rest of the story from our news partner the Florida Times-Union here.

