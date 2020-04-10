Florida Wants Food Stamp Recipients To Be Able To Buy Groceries Online

Credit Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash Florida is filing for a waiver that would let people who use food stamps order their groceries online.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says it makes sense to let people shop for groceries from home rather requiring them to go out in public. Earlier this month DeSantis issued a state-wide stay home order. He has been encouraging anyone who can, to stay inside.

“After executing Executive Order 20-91 to limit outside activities to essential services, this commonsense policy approach is a no brainer,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The governor calls the waiver “another step that will help flatten the curve.

The waiver would let Florida join a pilot run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program lets SNAP recipients use an EBT card to purchase groceries online. Current federal regulations prohibit the use of SNAP cards for making online food purchases.

