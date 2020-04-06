© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Area Non-Profits Compare COVID-19 Notes

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published April 6, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT

An online town hall featuring the leaders of several Leon County non-profit human service agencies happened on Friday, April 3. Those organizations are seeing the demand for services increase as the COVID-19 crisis goes on.

nonprofitforum.jpg
Credit refugehouse.org

For Capital Area Community Action Agency Chief Executive Officer Tim Center, it's been a whole new way of responding to those in need.

"And we are making new services available by being able to accept applications for services online and that's a new initiative. We've put a link to those online resources on our Facebook and social media pages and our website," he noted in the course of the video call.

There's also a potential explosion in the number of people needing services. Refuge House Executive Director Meg Baldwin talked about that.

"But we do know for vulnerable people when situations like this arise that often hit hardest those folks who are experiencing other stresses in their lives and those are our people."

Felina Martin who heads the Institute for Nonprofit Innovation and Excellence concluded the exchange by saying more non-profit town halls will happen as the crisis continues.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19nonprofit
Tom Flanigan
Phone: (850) 487-3086  x362
See stories by Tom Flanigan
Related Content