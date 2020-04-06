Area Non-Profits Compare COVID-19 Notes

An online town hall featuring the leaders of several Leon County non-profit human service agencies happened on Friday, April 3. Those organizations are seeing the demand for services increase as the COVID-19 crisis goes on.

Credit refugehouse.org

For Capital Area Community Action Agency Chief Executive Officer Tim Center, it's been a whole new way of responding to those in need.

"And we are making new services available by being able to accept applications for services online and that's a new initiative. We've put a link to those online resources on our Facebook and social media pages and our website," he noted in the course of the video call.

There's also a potential explosion in the number of people needing services. Refuge House Executive Director Meg Baldwin talked about that.

"But we do know for vulnerable people when situations like this arise that often hit hardest those folks who are experiencing other stresses in their lives and those are our people."

Felina Martin who heads the Institute for Nonprofit Innovation and Excellence concluded the exchange by saying more non-profit town halls will happen as the crisis continues.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.