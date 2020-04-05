© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 221 Lives Lost So Far Due To Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden
Published April 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 221 people in Florida, and infected more than 12,000, according to Sunday evening’s update from the Florida Department of Health.

While the state does not release specific data about the people who have died, Sunday’s 6 p.m. release included the addition of 805 new confirmed cases, and 26 more deaths compared to the same time on Saturday.

Of the seven counties in the Tampa Bay region, a total of 285 people remain hospitalized. In Polk County, more than 40 percent of its cases are reportedly in the hospital.

CORONAVIRUS:  Complete Coverage From WUSF And WUSF Public Media 

Over the weekend, the region added 227 new cases.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough: 536 (521 local, 15 non-residents)

Pinellas: 359 (329 local, 30 non-residents)

Polk 157 (156 local, 1 non-resident)

Sarasota 140 (127 local, 13 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 136 (136 local)

Pasco 102 (98 local, 4 non-Pasco residents)

Hernando 43 (41 local, 2 non-Hernando residents)

WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at 

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19deaths
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
See stories by Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media, where she oversees a team of reporters covering 13 counties on Florida’s west coast.
Related Content