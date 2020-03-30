Florida Schools To Remain Closed Through April 30th

© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Lynn Hatter
Published March 30, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
Students in Florida’s public schools won’t be in classrooms anytime soon. The Florida Department of Education has ordered schools be closed until at least April 30 th.

The directive comes after President Donald Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines to April 30 th. Many Florida school districts have taken up distance learning to keep kids engaged academically. The success of the effort dependents largely on follow through, and whether students have the technology available to make it work. Already there have been concerns regarding distance learning for students with disabilities.

The school year in many counties is slated to be over at the end of May. The Florida Department of Education has previously said it could extend the school year until June 30 th but many districts say they’d need help paying for teachers for that time as most teacher contracts are up at the end of the regular school year.

