WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Investigates Report Cruise Line Downplayed Virus

Published March 24, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
Florida's attorney general is announcing an investigation into a report that Norwegian Cruise Lines downplayed the risks of the new coronavirus in “misleading” sales pitches provided by managers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the consumer protection division is conducting an investigation into the sales scripts employees received to quell virus fears and sell cruise packages.

The Miami-based cruise line is cooperating with the inquiry. The Miami New Times reported it obtained emails showing that managers encouraged employees to respond with misleading information such as that the new virus could only survive in cold temperatures.

