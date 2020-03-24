Florida COVID-19 Deaths Now Stand At 20

More than 1,400 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the latest statistics released Tuesday evening by the . That's an increase of more than 200 people since the same time Monday.

Twenty people in Florida have also died from COVID-19. That's two more than the earlier Tuesday update.

The Department of Health in Pinellas County is also reporting a 67-year-old resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died. The death is the first recorded in Pinellas from the coronavirus. On March 16, a 70-year-old man in Manatee County passed away due to COVID-19.

Statewide, the Department of Health is reporting 1,467 people have tested positive for coronavirus - 1,379 Florida residents and 88 non-state residents. The total is an increase of 240 cases since Monday evening's update.

In a report released earlier Tuesday, health officials noted that, of the total cases, almost half are either travel-related or involve contact with another person diagnosed with COVID-19. Of the remaining cases, either travel or contact are not known, or contact information is pending.

The report also finds COVID-19 is affecting genders disproportionately in Florida. Tuesday’s figures show 57% of confirmed cases have been diagnosed in males, while 42% have occurred in females.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough 95 (89 local, 6 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 45 (41 local, 4 non-Pinellas resident)

Manatee 16 (16 local)

Polk 13 (13 local)

Sarasota 26 (21 local, 5 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco 16 (15 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 7 (7 local)





