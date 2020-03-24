© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Feds: Virus Frauds Spread, Preying On Medicare Recipients

Health News Florida | By The Associated Press
Published March 24, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
stethoscope and calculator stock photo resting on medicare application paperwork.
iStock

Federal law enforcement is warning that scam artists are preying on older people's fears by peddling fake tests for the coronavirus to Medicare recipients.

The Health and Human Services inspector general's office says it's also seeing schemes that offer “Senior Care Packages” with hand sanitizer. In Florida, some seniors are being told falsely that President Donald Trump has mandated they get tested.

At the White House press conference Monday, Trump said federal authorities had already shut down a website selling “a totally fake vaccine." Separately, the president signed an order cracking down on large-scale hoarding intended to drive up prices.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Medicare fraudcoronavirus fraud
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
