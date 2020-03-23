Three More Floridians Die From Coronavirus; Florida Department Of Health Corrects Death Toll

The latest update from the shows the number of people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 1,227.

The 6 p.m. update said that 18 people had died from coronavirus - four more than Monday morning. However, the Department of Health corrected the figure shortly before 11 p.m., saying 17 people had died.

It's the second time in four days that the number of deaths were changed by the state. On Friday, the Department of Health retracted reports that said a 46-year-old Pasco County man had died, saying an error had occurred.

The three people who had died had tested positive for COVID-19 in Clay, Duval, and Palm Beach counties.

The total number of positive tests is 56 more than the 11 a.m. update and 220 since Sunday evening, according to health officials.

The increase is due, in part, to a larger number of people being tested.

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new testing site at The Villages in central Florida Monday morning. The initiative is part of a University of Florida study and will test up to 1,600 people. People do not need to be symptomatic in order to get tested.

Department of Health numbers show the state is waiting on the results of 1,101 tests out of 13,965 administered.

Dade County leads the state with 278 people afflicted with COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough 75 (70 local, 5 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 41 (37 local, 4 non-Pinellas resident)

Manatee 13 (13 local) – no increase

Polk 13 (13 local)

Sarasota 21 (16 local, 5 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco 14 (13 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 5 (5 local)



All figures courtesy Florida Department of Health

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7