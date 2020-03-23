© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Grapples With Low Unemployment Benefits As Numbers Skyrocket Due To COVID-19 Layoffs

WFSU | By Steve Bousquet
Published March 23, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
The COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented demands for help on virtually every government service in Florida. At the top of the list is the state unemployment assistance program, which is widely regarded as one of the stingiest of any state. 

Credit Clem Onojeghuo / Unsplash
Florida's jobless benefits program is run by the Department of Economic Opportunity. As the unemployment rate dropped to an all time low of in 2.8% in January, the amount of money in the fund had grown to more than $4 billion. In the Florida Senate, Republican Rob Bradley discussed the fund's solvency.

"Our balance as of September. 30, 2019, is over $4 billio, so we are in a very, very strong financial position. I am quite confident and comfortable that the state is well prepared," Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Orange Park, said recently. 

The system, known as CONNECT, has been under sustained attack over the past decade by groups that represent workers, for not being user friendly and for the low benefits paid to laid off workers.

"Number one, the benefits can be increased. We have been at between 250 and 275 dollars a week, max, for decades. They need to eliminate the one week waiting period. Right now, there's a one week waiting period for no reason. There are billions of dollars sitting in the fund right now for unemployment insurance," said longtime AFLCIO lobbyist Rich Templin. 

The maximum benefit a worker can collect is $3300. That's $275 a week for a maximum of 12 weeks. The 12-week period is the lowest of any state and the $275 benefit is one of the lowest in the country.

To be eligible for benefits, workers in Florida must prove they are actively seeking work, but Governor Ron DeSantis has said that requirement should be lifted during the current crisis. Democratic Senator Gary Farmer of Lighthouse Point wants to go further. 

"I think we need to start giving very careful thought to things we can do to relieve stress on ordinary Floridians -- working Floridians -- and I think we need to consider things like waiver of Medicaid eligibility, and waiver of reemployment search requirements for unemployment benefits. We are encouraging people to self isolate and to quarantine, and to require them to  go out and search for jobs in order to be eligibility for unemployment benefits, I  don't think is consistent with that," he said.

THe economic shutdown has already put extreme stress on the hospitality and tourism industries. Even the paltry benefits Florida offers are seen as a crucial lifeline for millions of Floridians who need to survive. In the most recent one week period, DEO said its reemployment assistance hot line got 130,000 calls, or more than five times the normal weekly amount. 

Copyright 2020 WFSU.

Steve Bousquet
Steve Bousquet has covered state government and politics for three decades at the Sun Sentinel,  Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald. He was the Times' Tallahassee bureau chief from 2005 to 2018 and has also covered city and county politics in Broward County. He has a master's degree in U.S. history from Florida State.
