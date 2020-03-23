Florida Allows Telehealth For Medical Marijuana During Health Emergency

Credit Blaise Gainey / WFSU-FM Medical Marijuana Card Certifying Clinic, MedCan in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Florida Department of Health is now allowing medical marijuana patients to use telehealth to check in with their doctors.

Dr. Mark Moore, a Tallahassee-based medical marijuana physician, says the change, "allows us a lot more flexibility for patients. That allowance will be in effect for the next 30 days."

Moore says his office MEDCAN has started using telehealth and other methods such as their walk-up window.

"About two-thirds of our patients are seen at the window, another one-third are called on the phone for a Telemedicine renewal of medicine without having to come to the office," Moore said. "New patients must be seen in-person at the office, albeit through the window."

Moore also says he's put in safety precautions to make customers feel safe.

"Patients arrive by car and stop at the sign where they pick up a handout with instructions and wait in there car until one of our staff members calls them. And then one at a time patients will be seen on the porch here at the window remotely," Moore said.

Once patients are at the window, they can give their paperwork and credit card to the doctor. Moore says the policies provide a sense of safety and security for his patients and employees.

"It gives assurance to the patients' and it gives assurance to our staff that there is protection," Moore said. "People wear gloves, we accept payment through an opening here in the window, we wash our hands between each patient, we wipe areas down between each patient."

Moore says he will likely start letting people inside the business once the CDC guidelines ease up.

