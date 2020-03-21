© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's Coronavirus Total Jumps By 200

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa
Published March 21, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
The number of people who have tested postive for coronavirus in Florida jumped by 200 on Saturday.
The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida jumped by 200 on Saturday, after the state announced 105 new cases during its evening update.

Earlier Saturday, the state had announced two new deaths and 95 new cases. Florida now has 763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths from the virus. Fifty-seven of those cases were found in non-Florida residents.

The latest figures include several additional cases in counties across the Tampa Bay area: five in Hillsborough, two in Pinellas, two in Manatee, four in Sarasota, eight in Pasco and six in Hernando.

More than 9,300 people have been tested in Florida, with 7,570 testing negative. Test results are still pending for 1,005 people, the state reported.

The state is also monitoring 1,080 people for symptoms of the disease.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

  • Hillsborough 47 (40 local, 2 non-Hillsborough residents)
  • Pinellas 29 (28 local, 1 non-Pinellas resident)
  • Manatee 13 (13 local)
  • Polk 10 (10 local)
  • Sarasota 14 (11 local, 3 non-Sarasota residents)
  • Pasco 8 (7 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando 6 (6 local)

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
