Ninth Person In Florida Dies From Coronavirus, Reported Cases Jump

The coronavirus death toll in Florida now stands at nine.

According to information released at 6 p.m. Thursday by the Florida Department of Health, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state jumped by over 100 in one day.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Florida is 432, with 393 of those being Florida residents. That's 42 more postitive results since Thursday morning and 104 more than the Wednesday night count.

The latest reported death was someone who had previously tested positive in Duval County. No other information was released.

Thirty-five of Florida's 67 counties have at least one positive test, up from 32 Thursday morning.

One hundred and one people have tested positive in Miami-Dade, surpassing Broward County, with 96, as the county with the most cases.

More than 3,200 people have been tested in Florida - 1,696 have come back negative; 1,126 have results pending and 1,0005 people are currently being monitored.

Tampa Bay area positive tests

Hillsborough 20 (18 local, 2 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 16 (16 local)

Manatee 9 (9 local)

Sarasota 6 (3 local, 3 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco 5 (5 local)

Polk 4 (4 local)

Hernando 0

All figures courtesy Florida Department of Health

