WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Ninth Person In Florida Dies From Coronavirus, Reported Cases Jump

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Mark Schreiner
Published March 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT

The coronavirus death toll in Florida now stands at nine.

According to information released at 6 p.m. Thursday by the Florida Department of Health, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state jumped by over 100 in one day.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Florida is 432, with 393 of those being Florida residents. That's 42 more postitive results since Thursday morning and 104 more than the Wednesday night count.

The latest reported death was someone who had previously tested positive in Duval County. No other information was released.

Thirty-five of Florida's 67 counties have at least one positive test, up from 32 Thursday morning.

One hundred and one people have tested positive in Miami-Dade, surpassing Broward County, with 96, as the county with the most cases.

More than 3,200 people have been tested in Florida - 1,696 have come back negative; 1,126 have results pending and 1,0005 people are currently being monitored.

Tampa Bay area positive tests

Hillsborough 20 (18 local, 2 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 16 (16 local)

Manatee 9 (9 local)

Sarasota 6 (3 local, 3 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco 5 (5 local)

Polk 4 (4 local)

Hernando 0

All figures courtesy Florida Department of Health

 

