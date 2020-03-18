COVID-19 Testing: TMH Launches Drive-Through Sample Collection Site

© 2020 Health News Florida
WFSU | By Ryan Dailey
Published March 18, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has set up a drive-through sample collection site at Northwood Centre to test for COVID-19, or coronavirus.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has set up a drive-through sample collection center to test for COVID-19. The Northwood Centre drive-through site is the first of its kind in Leon County, where as of today (Wednesday, March 18) there are still no confirmed cases of the virus.

People who are concerned they may have coronavirus need clearance from their doctor before going to the drive-through.

TMH spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan explained what steps people must take before going:

“This site is only open for patients who have an order sent from a physician for testing,” Buchanan said. “So, currently, due to the national shortage of test kits, we must use our medical resources judiciously. Only those who are symptomatic, and meet the criteria set forth by the should be tested.”

Patients who are experiencing flu-like symptoms should call their primary care provider to determine if they need to be screened for coronavirus. The hospital is planning to give an update on its first day of sample collection Thursday morning.

Ryan Dailey
Ryan Dailey is a reporter/producer for WFSU/Florida Public Radio. After graduating from Florida State University, Ryan went into print journalism working for the Tallahassee Democrat for five years. At the Democrat, he worked as a copy editor, general assignment and K-12 education reporter.
