Coronavirus in Florida: 16 New Cases Announced Thursday Night

The list of new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida grew by 16 late Thursday, bringing the total in state to 42, according to Florida Department of Health.

Nine of the new cases have been connected to travel, including two men who were part of a Nile River cruise and tour in Egypt. One is a case stemming from Port Everglades, and the root of infection for the remaining seven is unclear, the department said in a statement.

Two of the new cases are in Sarasota County: a 50-year-old New York man, and a 70-year-old man from Massachusetts. It’s unknown if either of those cases are travel-related. The third case in the region involves a 49-year old woman in Hillsborough County who tested positive for COVID-19. Her case is related to travel to Europe.

All these patients remain isolated and are being monitored by public health officials.

The state also added a 73-year old man in Palm Beach County and a 70-year old Volusia County man to the list of people who were infected while in Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February or March. In Florida, 11 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are tied to this trip.

The other new cases announced Thursday night are:

A 74-year old man in Palm Beach County (travel related)

A 24-year old woman in Alachua County (travel related)

A 25-year old woman in Broward County (travel related)

A 20-year old female Texas resident in Broward County (travel related)

A 36-year old Broward County resident (travel related)

A 83-year old man in Duval County (unclear - epidemiological investigation underway)

A 57-year old man in Clay County (unclear - epidemiological investigation underway)

A 28-year old Broward County woman (unclear - epidemiological investigation underway)

A 77-year old man in Lee County (unclear - epidemiological investigation underway)

A 68-year old woman in Broward County. This case is associated with Port Everglades.

A 42-year old man in Miami-Dade County (travel related - exposure to an international traveler)



While all 16 new positive cases announced Thursday were tested in Florida Department of Health labs, it announced it is now including results from private laboratories in these daily reports.

