© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Seminole County Has First Coronavirus Case As State Total Climbs

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
WUSF Staff
Published March 12, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
Health officials are working to determine if Florida has its first two cases of COVID-19 after patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties initially tested positive for the virus.
Health officials are working to determine if Florida has its first two cases of COVID-19 after patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties initially tested positive for the virus.

Another case of COVID-19 has been added to Florida's total.

Florida Department of Health officials say the latest case is a 68-year-old Seminole County man. He's the first person there to test positive.

His case is related to a cruise and tour in Egypt in February and March. Eleven other Florida cases have been connected to a Nile River cruise.

That brings the number of Florida residents who have tested positive to 27.

Another five Floridians have tested positive and are being quarantined elsewhere. Three non-Florida residents visiting the state have tested positive and are being quarantined here.

Two people have died. 

So far, 301 people in Florida who were tested for the disease had negative results. There were 147 pending tests and 476 people were being monitored for the disease.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Seminole County
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
WUSF Staff
Related Content