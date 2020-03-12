Rick Scott To Self-Quarantine After Contact With Bolsonaro Aide Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday he will self-quarantine after having possible contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, during a meeting in Florida this week.

Wajngarten also posed for a photo with President Donald Trump during his visit to Florida.

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for coronavirus,” Scott said in a statement. “On Monday, I met with the president in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference.”

Read more at news partner the Miami Herald.

