© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Rick Scott To Self-Quarantine After Contact With Bolsonaro Aide Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

WLRN 91.3 FM | By ALEX DAUGHERTY / Miami Herald
Published March 12, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's Twitter message about his self-quarantine.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's Twitter message about his self-quarantine.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday he will self-quarantine after having possible contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, during a meeting in Florida this week.

Wajngarten also posed for a photo with President Donald Trump during his visit to Florida.

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for coronavirus,” Scott said in a statement. “On Monday, I met with the president in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference.”

Read more at news partner the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Rick Scottquarantine
ALEX DAUGHERTY / Miami Herald
Related Content