Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what's important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

JTA Steps Up Disinfecting Buses, Skyway As Coronavirus Spreads In Florida

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Sky Lebron
Published March 9, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is taking precautions on its buses and Skyway cars as the coronavirus spreads in the state.

JTA spokesman David Cawton said Monday the authority is cleaning buses more often than usual. 

“We are disinfecting our buses and our Skyway train every single day. That's not typical. But we are taking that easy precautionary step to ensure that, you know, we are maintaining a very clean environment.”

Cawton said normally the buses are disinfected once every few days to once a week.

JTA is holding daily meetings on the coronavirus, and is urging customers to constantly wash and sanitize their hands and use mobile ticketing when possible.

Sky Lebron can be reached at slebron@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter at @SkylerLebron.

Sky Lebron
