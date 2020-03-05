© 2020 Health News Florida
Gadsden County Getting Millions In Mental Health, Hurricane Recovery Grants

WFSU | By Ryan Dailey
Published March 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST
Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young speaks at a press conference Thursday, March 5, 2020, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and First Lady Casey DeSantis
Credit Ryan Dailey / WFSU-FM
First Lady Casey DeSantis was in Gadsden County Thursday morning to announce bolstered mental health funding. A $1.2 million, three-year grant from the Department of Children and Families is going to Gadsden, meant to help divert people with mental health and substance abuse issues from ending up in the criminal justice system.

Gadsden Sheriff Morris Young says those funds coming in will help with a persistent problem in the area.

“Mental health and substance abuse has been one of those major issues in our community,” Young told reporters. “They have robbed so many people – I mean, really good people … and they end up in our jails. And of course, our jails become overcrowded.”

Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance alongside the First Lady to announce more than $2 million additional dollars going to the county from hurricane recovery grants. The bulk of those funds will go toward repairing the Hutchinson Ferry Bridge that collapsed last year, as well as the Little River Bridge.

Ryan Dailey
Ryan Dailey is a reporter/producer for WFSU/Florida Public Radio. After graduating from Florida State University, Ryan went into print journalism working for the Tallahassee Democrat for five years. At the Democrat, he worked as a copy editor, general assignment and K-12 education reporter.
