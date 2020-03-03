Coronavirus Facts: What Floridians Can Do To Prevent The Spread

Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Monday the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida, in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

The patients are under medical care, DeSantis said, and the presumptive diagnosis means the results are awaiting confirmation from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

CORONAVIRUS Q&A:

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday released several reminders of how the disease can be contracted, and steps that can be taken to help prevent its spread. RELATED: State Labs Now Testing For Coronavirus

How it is spread: Through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when a person coughs or sneezes. It can be contracted if someone touches an object or surface where those droplets landed, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms: Fever, cough and shortness of breath, appearing anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure.

Most susceptible to serious illness: The elderly and those with medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes.

Will facemasks help?Officials say they won’t help prevent healthy people from contracting the disease. Rather, those showing symptoms should wear them, to prevent the spread of disease.

STEPS TO HELP PREVENT SPREAD:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with those in poor health

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



CDC officials also recommend that those who have returned from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan or other areas where a travel advisory has been issued, and is experiencing respiratory issues, to seek medical attention. The same goes for anyone who has come in contact with a person who recently returned from one of those areas, and who is showing these symptoms.

RESOURCES:

COVID-19 Call Center (Department of Health Coronavirus Hotline): 1-(866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The call center is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

Coronavirus FAQ

Florida Department of Health

World Health Organization

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7