Patient At A South Florida Hospital Was Tested For Coronavirus

A potential case of coronavirus disrupted emergency operations at a Hollywood hospital on Friday, but nearly a week later, the Florida health department won’t confirm even that a person was tested.

The incident appeared significant: hospital workers told at least one fire-rescue department not to bring anyone to Memorial Regional Hospital’s emergency room, and another department was told to wear masks.

Health departments across the nation are divided on whether to inform the public when they are testing people who may be infected, and Florida has taken the side of withholding that information from the public.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Memorial Healthcare System released a statement that says its emergency operations were not disrupted and that it does not have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

