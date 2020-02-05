© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Patient At A South Florida Hospital Was Tested For Coronavirus

WLRN 91.3 FM | By CINDY KRISCHER GOODMAN / Sun Sentinel
Published February 5, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST
Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood has tested a patient for coronavirus, according to reports, although there are no confirmed cases of the virus at the hospital.
Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood has tested a patient for coronavirus, according to reports, although there are no confirmed cases of the virus at the hospital.

A potential case of coronavirus disrupted emergency operations at a Hollywood hospital on Friday, but nearly a week later, the Florida health department won’t confirm even that a person was tested.

The incident appeared significant: hospital workers told at least one fire-rescue department not to bring anyone to Memorial Regional Hospital’s emergency room, and another department was told to wear masks.

Health departments across the nation are divided on whether to inform the public when they are testing people who may be infected, and Florida has taken the side of withholding that information from the public.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Memorial Healthcare System released a statement that says its emergency operations were not disrupted and that it does not have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusMemorial Regional Hospital
CINDY KRISCHER GOODMAN / Sun Sentinel
Related Content