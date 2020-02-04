© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Tampa Bay Area Hospital Among 10 In State To Receive 5 Stars

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Published February 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST
AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel is the only Tampa Bay area hospital that got the highest rating in the CMS latest Hospital Compare report. Credit: Google Earth
Only one Tampa Bay area hospital received a five-star rating on the latest hospital scorecard issued by the federal government. 

AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel received the highest rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services latest Hospital Compare report.

Less than 9% of hospitals earn all five stars, according to the CMS Hospital Quality Initiative. Only 10 hospitals in Florida received the top ranking.

The other Florida hospitals to receive the top ranking were:

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Hospital in Port St. Joe
  • Baptist Medical Center -- Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center -- Nassau
  • Cape Canaveral Hospial
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • Mariners Hospital in Tavernier
  • Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville
  • Viera Hospital in Melbourne


This year, the service evaluated 4,586 hospitals nationwide, including 218 in Florida.

The rankings are based on 7 measures: safety of care; readmission rates; patient experiences; effectiveness of care; timeliness of care; and efficient use of medical imaging.

Most hospitals get a three or four-star rating. Bayfront Health Brooksville and Bayfront Health-Seven Rivers earned the region's only one-star rankings.

Tampa General Hospital recieved a three-star rating.

See more rankings by zipcode, city or state here.

Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
