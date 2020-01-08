© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Bill Would Allow Local Governments To Require Employers Provide Sick Pay

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published January 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST
State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, (D-Miami), speaks during a rally calling for an increase in the minimum wage, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Miami. A 10-cent increase to the state minimum wage to keep up with inflation is due to be announced in October.
Credit Lynne Sladky / AP Photo
State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, (D-Miami), speaks during a rally calling for an increase in the minimum wage, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Miami. A 10-cent increase to the state minimum wage to keep up with inflation is due to be announced in October.
State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, (D-Miami), speaks during a rally calling for an increase in the minimum wage, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Miami. A 10-cent increase to the state minimum wage to keep up with inflation is due to be announced in October.
Credit Lynne Sladky / AP Photo
State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, (D-Miami), speaks during a rally calling for an increase in the minimum wage, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Miami. A 10-cent increase to the state minimum wage to keep up with inflation is due to be announced in October.

Under a new bill, counties and cities could require employers to give workers benefits like sick pay.

Several years ago, residents of Orange County wanted to vote on whether workers are entitled to paid sick-time benefits. About 50,000 residents signed a petition in support, but before the issue was placed on the ballot, the Florida legislature approved a bill stopping local governments from requiring employers to provide the benefits. Then Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law that same year. Now, Democratic lawmakers are trying to repeal it. Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez (D-Miami) and Rep.Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Winter Park) are pushing those repeals.

Health News FloridaSick paySick-time benefitssick leave
